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Riverfront Park closed; Cottonwood staff surveying damage, weighing options for tiered reopening
By Erica J. Lee,13 days ago
Riverfront Park is closed until further notice after being flooded following severe rainstorms between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 that affected the city of Cottonwood and the surrounding Verde Valley. This comes as Cottonwood Mayor Ann Shaw issued a proclamation declaring the floods a local emergency Tuesday, Nov. 3. “We’re...
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