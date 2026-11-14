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Cross Country caps NCAA Regional with two top 15 times
2 days ago
EAST LANSING, MI — Ace's Cross Country participated in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional on Friday to mark their final meet of the season. The event began at 9 AM with the start of the women's 6K. The Aces placed 32nd as a team and was led by Avery Stephens, who notched another top 15 time in program history. Stephens now has three top 15 6K times and holds 2nd, 10th, and tied for 12th in Evansville's history. Below are the women's times.