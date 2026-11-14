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Why New-Construction Listings Are So Hard to Find in One Place
By Heather Hook (via KeyCrew),13 days ago
Shoppers can pull up nearly every resale home in a market from a single search. New construction is different, and that gap shapes what buyers and agents can actually see. Unlike resale, new-construction inventory tends to live in many separate places. Each builder generally markets its own homes on its own website, which means a buyer comparing options may need to visit a string of sites one at a time. “You don’t want to go to this builder’s site, then that builder’s site, then another,” says Bill Gaul, CEO of Builders Update and chair of the RESO Data Dictionary New Construction Subcommittee. Individual builder sites also vary in what they show, and not all of them list current pricing or availability.