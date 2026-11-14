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Cross Country Concludes 2026 Season at NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional Championships
3 days ago
LANSING, Mich. – The Adrian College cross country team concluded their 2026 season on Saturday, November 14, competing at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional Cross Country Championships. Despite frigid temperatures and a longer course, the Bulldogs turned in a series of determined performances to close out their 2026 campaigns. The women's team finished 28th out of 35 teams with 833 points, while the men's team placed 31st out of 38 teams with 891 points.