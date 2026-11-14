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Florida’s proposed K-12 science standards raise questions about evolution and climate change
By Ari Dorsey,13 days ago
Florida is rewriting its K-12 science standards for the first time in nearly two decades, with proposed changes drawing concerns over how students will learn about evolution, climate change and other scientific concepts going forward. These changes could affect K-12 students by introducing a restructured science curriculum that limits mentions...
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