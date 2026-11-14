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From the classroom to the stage: FAMU alumna Jakayla Jackson follows her dreams
By Madisyn Fowler,2 days ago
Jakayla Jackson performs during the 2026 Florida A&M Homecoming Concert (Provided With Permission / Jakayla Jackson) With graduation approaching, many Florida A&M University students are preparing for life after college. While some have their next steps figured out, others are still deciding what they want their futures to look like.
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