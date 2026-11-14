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Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2026, 1st Test, Day 1
4 days ago
Red-Ball Tour Opens at the Bullring: The Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2026 gets underway at the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as world number one South Africa host Bangladesh on Day 1 of the 1st Test! Opening a full multi-format tour comprising two ICC World Test Championship matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is, this clash pits a surging Proteas outfit-fresh off a 2–1 home Test series victory over Australia-against a determined Tigers squad. Temba Bavuma's Proteas boast an unblemished 8–0 home Test record against Bangladesh, backed by a formidable pace battery of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, and Dane Paterson alongside off-spinner Simon Harmer (10 wickets in the Cape Town finale vs Australia). Standing across from them are Najmul Hossain Shanto's Tigers, buoyed by Towhid Hridoy's unbeaten 242 in Sylhet against West Indies and powered by veterans Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, and seam trio Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud. Catch every delivery, bouncer, and live scorecard directly on Willow by Cricbuzz via TrillerTV.