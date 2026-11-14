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SpaceX’s Starship returns from orbit and is caught by giant mechanical arms at the pad
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
STARBASE, Texas (AP) — SpaceX’s Starship returns from orbit and is caught by giant mechanical arms at the pad. Regional U.S. air traffic control centers communicate using a complex network that is “one of the largest telecommunications systems in the country,” and disruptions like those seen on Friday with an hourslong, nationwide grounding of flights can reverberate widely, according to an aviation expert. Federal authorities predicted a full recovery by late Sunday for airlines that had to divert flights. Michael McCormick, a former airspace manager with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the problem involved what is known as a rolling outage that can impact air traffic control centers unpredictably. Here's a look at what happened, how regional air traffic control centers work, how controllers communicate with pilots and why a problem on the ground can affect flights thousands of miles away among other issues: