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Tribute to a Visionary: Barry Poss
3 days ago
Barry Poss came to Duke University from Canada to get a doctorate in sociology, but found a passion in clawhammer banjo playing and the North Carolina music scene. After working for a short time with Rebel Records, he decided to strike out on his own. In 1978, under the label Sugar Hill, he released an album by a young group called Boone Creek, featuring two young future legends Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas. Several other albums followed: The Whites, a family band from Nashville; Hot Rize, a bluegrass group from Colorado, and albums by Peter Rowan and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. One of his most important early successes came when Ricky Skaggs, then playing with Emmylou Harris, approached him about recording a solo album. The resulting record helped launch Skaggs into a remarkable career that bridged traditional bluegrass and mainstream country music.