undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boise State awarded win as Fresno State match is canceled due to national travel issues
By CBS2 News Staff,4 days ago
National travel issues have forced Boise State to cancel its volleyball match against Fresno State, the conference announced Saturday, awarding the Broncos the victory. With the win by cancellation, Boise State will be 8-6 in conference play and 16-11 overall. The match had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at noon MT.
6