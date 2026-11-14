undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Andreeva books first FAGE WTA Finals championship ticket after win over Pegula
By Cole Bambini,4 days ago
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- World No. 3 Mirra Andreeva has secured her spot in Sunday’s FAGE WTA Finals championship. With a 6-3, 6-4 semifinal win over No. 5 Jessica Pegula in one hour and 25 minutes, Andreeva remains unbeaten at Indian Wells after sweeping Group 2. She will face No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina in a rematch of the Group 2 singles opener.