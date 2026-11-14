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Chatting with Brian Greenway of April Wine
By Chyrisse Tabone, Ph.D.,12 days ago
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 28:51 | Recorded on November 13, 2026. Interview: Brian Greenway of April Wine – Recorded October 16, 2026. April Wine is undeniably Canadian rock royalty. For decades, the band has forged a massive international legacy built on infectious melodies, powerful guitar riffs, and timeless arena-rock anthems. At the heart of their signature hard-edged sound is guitarist and vocalist Brian Greenway. Joining the fold in 1977, Greenway’s addition transformed the group into a formidable multi-guitar powerhouse and helped propel them through their most celebrated, commercially successful eras.