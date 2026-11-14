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The fake app on an employee’s phone could be a gateway into your enterprise
By Zac Amos, ReHack,2 days ago
Across distributed workforces and hybrid models, employees rely on mobile devices to access cloud repositories, review confidential messages, and complete single sign-on (SSO) logins. Rather than trying to breach hardened network perimeters, threat actors are exploiting these habits using weaponized mobile application impersonation. Counterfeit mobile applications are no longer just...