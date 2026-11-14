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Severe storms reportedly wallop Argentina with baseball size hail
By Dennis MersereauDigital Journalist, Weather Specialist,3 days ago
Parts of central Argentina suffered significant damage on Friday evening after a round of severe thunderstorms rolled through the region. Residents in Córdoba Province reported hailstones as large as baseballs and even a couple of tornadoes as the storms thrived in a favourable environment. This region of South America...