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Marcelo Dai’s Live Session Captured with URSA Cine Immersive
By Brie Clayton,12 days ago
Artist takes viewers on an immersive journey with music and stunning visuals at its core. Blackmagic Design today announced that Kodesix Studio, a Brazilian production company offering high end immersive experiences, relied on the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive digital film camera to capture the latest live session from Brazilian artist Marcelo Dai. Combining scenes shot inside a professional studio environment at Estúdio Sonastério and the mountains of Minas Gerais, the team focused on creating diverse perspectives and immersive experiences for viewers by going beyond a standard live music session.