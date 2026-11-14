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Fritz finishes off season with title in Stockholm
By Ricky,13 days ago
Following a massive disappointment in Paris, Taylor Fritz wrapped up his 2026 campaign on a much-needed high note. Fritz came within a single point of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals. Had he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of last week’s Masters 1000 tournament, the American would have been practicing in Turin this week. Instead, he found himself playing in the Bybit Stockholm Open. Fritz certainly made the most of a hand he didn’t want to be dealt, completing a run to the title with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) victory over Thiago Agustin Tirante on Saturday afternoon.