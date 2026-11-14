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Nitto ATP Finals RR preview and prediction: Shelton vs. Fils
By Ricky,13 days ago
The nightcap on Day 1 of the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals pits Ben Shelton against Arthur Fils inside Turin’s Inalpi Arena. This marks their fourth meeting and — surprisingly — their first in more than two years. Shelton leads the head-to-head series 2-1, including 2-0 on indoor hard courts. The American prevailed 7-6(4), 6-1 at the 2023 Laver Cup and 6-3, 7-6(9) in the 2024 Basel semis, while Fils’ lone victory has come in a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) thriller in the 2024 Tokyo quarters.