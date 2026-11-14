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gio tirotto stretches domestic chair into public bench on italy’s gulf of poets
By GianvitoF,4 days ago
La lenta is a stainless steel and teak-veneered bench that merges domestic chair proportions with civic seating for installation along liguria’s san terenzo waterfront. GIO TIROTTO DESIGNs LA LENTA BENCH FOR LIGURIA’S COAST. Developed by slow-living platform Vita lenta, Italian designer Gio Tirotto, and B Corp-certified seaside restaurant...