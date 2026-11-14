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Baltimore Officer Cleared in Lexington Market Shooting After Driver Pinned Him on Hood
By Kevin Harris,2 days ago
Baltimore Police Headquarters — Press Conference on Shooting Video. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced he will not file charges against Officer Samuel Thomas in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man near Lexington Market in August. Bates said his office found no evidence of criminal conduct by Thomas and determined that the officer's actions were justified after a thorough and careful review.
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