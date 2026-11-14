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Thirty Washington lakes to receive 82,000 jumbo rainbow trout before Thanksgiving
By Caleb McGever NonStop Local Digital Producer,3 days ago
Thirty lakes around Washington will be stocked with more than 82,000 jumbo rainbow trout ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department said the goal is to offer anglers a chance to get outside for Washington's annual Black Friday fishing. "We know...
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