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Results - Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon 2026
4 days ago
View the results, live timing and start lists for the 2026 Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon, a World Athletics Road Race Label Platinum. Location: Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. TOP RESULTS MEN'S HALF MARATHON. PlaceAthleteCountryTime. 1Addisu GobenaEthiopia1:01:36. 2Aliyi KasimEthiopia1:02:32. 3Alex LenalepishoKenya1:02:51. TOP RESULTS WOMEN'S HALF MARATHON. PlaceAthleteCountryTime. 1Wede KefaleEthiopia1:09:01. 2Glenrose XabaSouth Africa1:09:12.