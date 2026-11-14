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HALFTIME: Rich Rodriguez Has Somehow Made West Virginia Football Even More Miserable to Watch Than It Was Under Neal Brown
By Brad Smith,4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — There was a time when Rich Rodriguez returning to West Virginia was supposed to make Mountaineer football exciting again. The high-powered offense, the intensity, the toughness, the attitude that made his first tenure in Morgantown so memorable. Fans were supposed to look forward to Saturdays again. Instead, watching West Virginia against a 3-6 Kansas team on a dreary November afternoon feels like another miserable reminder of just how far this football program has fallen.
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