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Oklahoma AD says SEC 'inexplicably' moved Ole Miss to Sunday because of FAA's nationwide ground stoppage
By Nick Bromberg,2 days ago
Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny is still peeved that the Sooners' game against Ole Miss was moved to Sunday. OU was supposed to host Ole Miss on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. Central Time, but the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon led to Ole Miss not being able to fly to Oklahoma City until Saturday. The SEC postponed the game to Sunday, and Denny issued a statement late Friday night excoriating the decision to postpone the game.