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Zebith Thalden presents how to observe and draw with ‘The Insect Artist: How to Observe, Draw, and Paint Butterflies, Bees, and More’
By none,13 days ago
Griffin Bay Bookstore and Alchemy Art Center are co-sponsoring an author presentation by the Friday Harbor Labs Artist in Residence, ZeBith Thalden, Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Griffin Bay Bookstore Cafe. Zebith Thalden is the fall 2026 Artist in Residence at the University of Washington Friday Harbor...