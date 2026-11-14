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Don’t Call Climate Change A Climate Crisis–No One Cares
13 days ago
The Conversation polled over 5,000 people about the terms "climate change" and "climate crisis." Trying to alarm people didn't work. The familiar term "climate change" was a better way of getting people to understand climate problems More from ClimateCrisis 247"El Niño will increase risk of death in childbirth for millions"–GuardianFlorida Electricity Prices Surge 10%New Jersey...