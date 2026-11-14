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Sheriff Investigates Chatham County Shooting That Wounded Four Juveniles
By Ryan Fletcher,3 days ago
Four juveniles arrived at UNC Hospitals with gunshot wounds Thursday after a shooting near Cole Park Plaza in Chatham County. A Plaza Drive resident called the Chatham County Sheriff's Office around 1:26 p.m. after hearing a vehicle pass and then gunshots, the News & Observer reported. Hospital staff contacted investigators to say the four had come in wounded. The juveniles drove themselves and told staff they had been shot near Cole Park Plaza, near Plaza Drive.