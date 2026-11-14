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Darren Haywood: Australian Researcher Receives International Recognition at IPOS World Congress
4 days ago
Darren Haywood, Cancer Institute New South Wales Early Career Fellow at the University of Technology Sydney, shared on LinkedIn:. “Wonderful way to end an incredible time at the International Psycho-Oncology Society (IPOS) World Congress in Barcelona – receiving the Hiroomi and Setsuko Kawana New Investigator Award. Blown away to...