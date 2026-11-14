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Neeraj Agarwal: FDA Approval of EV Plus Durvalumab Opens a New Chapter in MIBC
13 days ago
Neeraj Agarwal, Co-Director of Prostate Cancer Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, shared on X:. “FDA approves durvalumab + enfortumab vedotin-ejfv for muscle invasive bladder cancer today based on ph3 Volga trial. Comparison of EV+pembro vs EV+Durvalumab at the Uromigos live meeting.”. The VOLGA trial (NCT04960709) is a global, randomized Phase...