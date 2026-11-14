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Midco plans to expand FTTH to 14,7000 homes in central and northeastern Minnesota (Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, St Louis and Wadena Counties)
By Ann Treacy,13 days ago
Midco is moving forward with plans to invest more than $20 million to bring fiber-to-the-premises technology to approximately 14,700 homes and businesses across central and northeastern Minnesota. The multiyear initiative will replace Midco’s existing hybrid fiber-coaxial network with an advanced fiber network spanning approximately 400 miles. The investment reflects Midco’s...