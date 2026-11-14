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Packers activate RB Chris Brooks, WR Skyy Moore
By Josh Alper,4 days ago
The Packers will have two offensive players back in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings. Running back Chris Brooks and wide receiver Skyy Moore were both activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Brooks ran 15 times for 70 yards in the first four weeks of the season and has missed five games with an ankle injury. Moore has also been out with an ankle injury and had seven catches for 35 yards in five appearances.