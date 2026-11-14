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Women's Volleyball Advances to the WHAC Tournament Championship with Five Set Win over Defiance
11 days ago
Grand Rapids, Mich. – Women's Volleyball held off the Yellow Jackets in a five-set thriller to advance to the WHAC Tournament Championship. After losing the first set, Cornerstone responded by taking set two 25-23. Defiance would rebuttal with a set three win to hold a 2-1 set lead, but the Golden Eagles would rally back taking sets four and five to knock out the Yellow Jackets. Aubrey Johnson led the Golden Eagles with 18 kills while Gabby VerBerkmoes tallied 17 kills and six total blocks. The Golden Eagles will face the winner of Indiana Tech vs Aquinas in the WHAC Tournament Championship on Saturday, November 14th with the match set to begin at 2 p.m.