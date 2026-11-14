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Faculty Senate discuss realignment, flipped classes and core curricula at monthly meeting
By Sophia Clapp,3 days ago
The university’s Nov. 11 faculty senate meeting, attended by university President Harrison Keller and Interim Provost Albert Bimper, discussed updates on college realignment, flipped courses and changes to core curriculum. Bimper said he plans to model the continuing realignment after the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences changes....