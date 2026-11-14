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SEMA 2026 Product Feature: The FAST LS XCR LS3 112mm Intake Brings the Injectors Inside for Better Flow in a Smaller Package
By Paul Sakalas,13 days ago
Las Vegas, Nevada – When it comes to designing an intake manifold, performance often takes a back seat to the overall size of the package. With that in mind, the experts over at FAST have designed a new intake for the LS3 that, among other enhancements, moves the fuel injector rail into the manifold itself to optimize airflow.