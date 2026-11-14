undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Las Vegas Gets Free CFP Music Event with John Summit, FISHER, and More
By Vanessa Alves-Johnson,2 days ago
A free, all-ages event will descend on The Strip on January 23-24, featuring electronic music heavyweights for the CFP Championship game. Sports fans will flock to Las Vegas in January for the 2027 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship, but ravers now have another reason to make the trip. The CFP will host a music festival titled AT&T Playoff Playlist Live, featuring 10 electronic music artists, including John Summit, FISHER, and Alison Wonderland.