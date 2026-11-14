undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘SLOMW’ Star Dakota Mortensen Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Hulu for Purposely Portraying Him As a “Domestic Abuser”
By Quinn Smith,2 days ago
Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of domestic violence. Just when you thought we’d finally heard the last of Dakota Mortensen, think again!. On Friday, TMZ broke the news that the former “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star is suing Hulu, Ludwig Productions, and Jeff Jenkins Productions for defamation, claiming that they intentionally manipulated scenes to misrepresent him as being abusive to his baby mama Taylor Frankie Paul.