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Berlin’s Bar 25 Celebrates 20th Anniversary with 15-Track Compilation
By Sheila Lim,2 days ago
20 Years of Bar 25 Music brings together longtime collaborators and artists who helped shape the iconic Berlin underground club’s legacy. Legendary Berlin club Bar 25 is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 20 Years of Bar 25 Music. The fifteen-track collection looks back on two decades of musical history, bringing together artists and collaborators who have helped define its legacy.