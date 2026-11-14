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Dean Norris says Breaking Bad fans have given him so many minerals he now has his own collection
By William Hughes,3 days ago
Although Dean Norris had a long career before Breaking Bad, and a long career after it, it’s clear he knows what he’s most likely to be remembered for: ASAC Hank Schrader, a character who spent five seasons on the Vince Gilligan series making a long transition from a parody of the world’s most obnoxious brother-in-law into a complex, often tragic figure. And if he ever forgets about ol’ Hank, Norris can apparently just look around his house and get many heavy, shiny reminders, because, holy crap, Breaking Bad fans will simply not stop gifting this poor man minerals.