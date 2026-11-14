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Local travelers continue to experience delays, cancelations in wake of FAA ground stop
By Sam Woloson,3 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Air travel is "back at full operations" Saturday, but travelers at major airports are still feeling the ripple effect of Friday night's ground stop. There have been dozens of delays and cancellations Saturday at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Philadelphia International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport, according to their respective flight trackers.