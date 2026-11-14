undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ash and danches win EGB Cup #74 TDM 2v2
4 days ago
Ash and danches won the EGB Cup #74 TDM 2v2, defeating pavel and Nitrino 3:2 in the Grand Final. ash and danches had earlier lost 1:2 to pavel and Nitrino in the Winners Final. They returned to the title match with a 2:0 win over AGENT and KAK_AGENT in the Lower Bracket Final, then won the rematch 3:2. pavel and Nitrino entered the tournament as defending champions after winning TDM 2v2 #6 in September.