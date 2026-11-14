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Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day and Luke Fahey React to Snapping Two-Game Losing Streak, Beating Northwestern
By Caroline Rice,4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State snapped its two-game losing streak and got back in the win column with a 28-19 victory over Northwestern at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Head coach Ryan Day and starting quarterback Luke Fahey spoke with reporters following the win. You can find a summary of their postgame reactions below, along with the full press conference videos.