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Oswego Collects First SUNYAC Points
11 days ago
GENEVA, N.Y. -- Oswego Women's Ice Hockey hit the road again this afternoon, kicking off their 2026-27 SUNYAC campaign with a matchup against the William Smith College Herons. Looking to secure their first pair of SUNYAC points and to continue their winning momentum, the Lakers came flying out of the gate against the Herons. After controlling much of the opening period and taking an early lead, Oswego weathered a determined push from the Herons, who fought back to knot the game 1-1 in the second period. Unphased, the Lakers answered with a pair of back-to-back goals before the intermission, reclaiming control of the game and carrying a two-goal lead into the final frame. William Smith deployed one last comeback attempt late in regulation, cutting the deficit to 3-2 and pulling their goaltender in the closing moments. However, a connected and composed defensive effort by Oswego helped them withstand the pressure, securing a 3-2 victory and a successful start to SUNYAC play.