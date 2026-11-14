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Queen Tops U.K. All-Time Best-Selling Albums
By Best Classic Bands Staff,3 days ago
In 2016, we shared the news that Paul McCartney was declared the top album artist of all time in the U.K. Macca’s landmark achievement was announced exactly 60 years to the day after Britain’s Official Charts Company published its first LP popularity chart. The numbers were based on his releases as a member of The Beatles (15 chart-toppers), plus two with Wings, five as a solo artist and one with his late first wife, Linda McCartney.