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Petworth Teen With Disability Missing a Week, Mom Calls It Every Parent's Nightmare
By Kasandra Rattle,2 days ago
Rock Creek Church Rd. — Approximate Reported Route of Missing Teen. A 13-year-old Petworth girl has been missing for a week, and her family is asking the community to help find her. Katherine “Ash” Stallard was last seen outside her school last Wednesday. D.C. police classified her as a critical missing person, NBC4 Washington reported.
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