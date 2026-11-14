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MCPS Takes Over the Trails! State Champions Shine at MPSSAA Cross Country Championships!
3 days ago
On Saturday, November 14, MCPS student-athletes showed off their speed, strength, determination, and championship spirit at the 2026 MPSSAA Cross Country Championships held at Hereford High School. Walt Whitman took home the girls 4A State team championship. On an individual level, Jonah Greszler from Walt Whitman won the 4A Boys State Championship, while Madeline Kelly from Clarksburg claimed the 4A Girls State Championship. Miss Kelly is the first student-athlete from Clarksburg to win a girls state cross country title. In 3A competition, Dimitrios Rementelas from Sherwood snagged the title.