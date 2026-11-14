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Natick Report update: We just had our business month ever!
By Bob Brown,4 days ago
We’re making rare use of an exclamation point in a headline because our independent news venture, Natick Report, just had its best revenue month ever. If it’s not clear, running Natick Report and The Swellesley Report in Wellesley is actually our full-time job. We’ve been providing Natick Report since its launch in 2020 as a free online service—no paywall here—because we want to help keep the community informed and help local organizations expand their reach.