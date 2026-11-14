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Ric Flair, Sheamus, D-Von Dudley And More To Miss Big Event EXS Convention Due To FAA Shutdown
By Anya Rayne,4 days ago
Several announced wrestling guests will miss Saturday’s Big Event EXS convention in Brentwood, New York, following widespread flight disruptions across the United States. The Big Event EXS is taking place at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, Long Island. As reported by PWInsider, the affected lineup includes Ric Flair, Sheamus, D-Von Dudley, Braun Strowman, and several other names. Their flights into New York were reportedly canceled amid the disruption caused by the Federal Aviation Administration.