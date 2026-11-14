undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Treign Plays of the Week November 2-7
By darrenkinnard,4 days ago
Here are the top plays for November 2-7 in the Treign Athletic Apparel Plays of the Week. If you capture a great play on video, you can upload it to us via the River Radio Sport Central app. Links are available on the front page of the website to download the app. You can also email it to: deuceandabuse@riverradio.net. Your play just may end up in a future Plays of the Week segment!