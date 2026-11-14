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Taking Down The Walls: How A Summer Reset Prepared Wild's Jesper Wallstedt For A Dominant Season
By The Hockey News,3 days ago
Jesper Wallstedt didn't move. The goaltender sprawled on his stomach across the crease after the one-timer he tried to catch flew past him and into the back of the net. After the Minnesota Wild were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche, Wallstedt disconnected from hockey. He returned home to Sweden, celebrated his dad’s 60th birthday in Portugal and went to Lake Como in Italy for the wedding of former Wild teammate Marco Rossi. "I played way too much golf," he added.