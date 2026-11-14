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Alistair Overeem Vs. Jimi Manuwa Joins MVP’s Paul Vs. Doumbé
By Boxing Bob Newman,3 days ago
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced the addition of two of Europe’s most recognizable combat sports knockout artists to its blockbuster Christmas Eve event in Dubai, as Dutch powerhouse and former Strikeforce heavyweight champion and K-1 World Grand Prix winner Alistair “The Demolition Man” Overeem (47-19, 25 KOs, 17 submissions in MMA) will make his professional boxing debut against British knockout artist and former UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa (1-0, 1 KO in boxing; 17-6, 15 KOs, 1 submission in MMA) in a six-round professional heavyweight boxing bout on Thursday, December 24, at Coca-Cola Arena. The matchup was unveiled during today’s Dubai press conference and adds another high-profile international showdown to the card headlined by global superstar Jake Paul against French combat sports icon and multi-time kickboxing world champion Cédric Doumbé. The event marks Paul’s first professional boxing appearance in Dubai as MVP continues its global expansion, bringing together some of the biggest names in combat sports for a Christmas Eve spectacle in one of the world’s premier entertainment destinations.