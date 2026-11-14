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Figueroa Stops Caraballo Ramos In Rematch As Boxing Insider Delivers Four Stoppages At Tropicana Atlantic City
By Boxing Bob Newman,3 days ago
Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa settled his rematch with Luis Caraballo Ramos by fourthround stoppage Friday night at The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City, headlining a seven fight Boxing Insider Promotions card that produced four stoppages and an upset. The card streamed live and free on the Boxing Insider YouTube channel. It was the promotion’s 22nd professional show and its last of 2026.